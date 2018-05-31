Search

Advanced search

'It will be here long after I'm gone' - sport centre hopes financial woes are in past after £11,000 donations

PUBLISHED: 15:28 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 07 February 2020

The Gallow sports centre in Fakenham is looking forward to a brighter future after some financial problems. Picture: Archant

The Gallow sports centre in Fakenham is looking forward to a brighter future after some financial problems. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Norfolk sports centre say it will not get into a financial struggle again after a rescue fund drummed up £11,000.

Marleen Rogers Chairperson of the Fakenham sports club assocation at The Gallow is looking forward to a brighter future after some financial problems. Picture: ArchantMarleen Rogers Chairperson of the Fakenham sports club assocation at The Gallow is looking forward to a brighter future after some financial problems. Picture: Archant

The Gallow, Fakenham sports centre is on the rise after their rescue fund for the centre raised thousands to secure the centre's future.

Marlene Rogers, chairperson of the Fakenham sports clubs association said: "We won't be in that situation again."

The centre sparked rumours of closure in September 2019 when it announced that a management meeting was to "explain the current financial situation of the centre, the appeal for donations and to outline proposals for a restructuring of the finances."

The club held a charity auction in October 2019 where clubs offered items which raised over £2,000 and kicked off the rescue. In five weeks, through the auction and an appeal to its members to donate money, the centre had raised over £11,000.

The bowls rink at The Gallow sports centre in Fakenham Picture: ArchantThe bowls rink at The Gallow sports centre in Fakenham Picture: Archant

You may also want to watch:

When she found out the centre's finances had improved, Mrs Rogers said: "I feel very happy because the club means a lot to me. I'm very happy to think that it will be here long after I'm gone.

"It enabled us to feel that we had the support of our members going forward.

"During that time the finance committee came up with a new financial structure. The financial structure was to enable every club to take control of its own finances."

The Gallow sports centre in Fakenham is hosting events in order to get more people through the door. Picture: ArchantThe Gallow sports centre in Fakenham is hosting events in order to get more people through the door. Picture: Archant

They have also introduced a new business plan which has seen the centre put on new events such as a casino night, Burns Night as well as employing new caterers to improve their menu.

The Gallow celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. However, there are people in Fakenham who still do not know the centre is here, according to general manager, Sally McGrath.

She said: "Marlene's efforts to inspire new people coming here has been incredible.

"People in Fakenham sometimes still don't know we're here. So it's a question of getting the word out there saying this is a wonderful place, even if all you want to do is come and sit and have a cup of tea."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

‘This is unacceptable’ - Mayor shocked over registrars office closure

Fakenham Connect is home to North Norfolk District Council, the Job Centre and Fakenham Town Council. Picture: Kathryn Cross

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

‘I don’t think Fakenham can cope’ - residents’ fears over new housing estate

A CGI mock up of one of the houses which will be on Lovell's Rudham Stile Lane Estate in Fakenham. Picture: Lovell

Antiques Road Trip back in region for latest series

Antiques Road Trip experts Raj Bisram and Natasha Raskin Sharp visit north Norfolk in the latest series. Picture: Chris Sales

Most Read

Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

‘This is unacceptable’ - Mayor shocked over registrars office closure

Fakenham Connect is home to North Norfolk District Council, the Job Centre and Fakenham Town Council. Picture: Kathryn Cross

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

‘I don’t think Fakenham can cope’ - residents’ fears over new housing estate

A CGI mock up of one of the houses which will be on Lovell's Rudham Stile Lane Estate in Fakenham. Picture: Lovell

Antiques Road Trip back in region for latest series

Antiques Road Trip experts Raj Bisram and Natasha Raskin Sharp visit north Norfolk in the latest series. Picture: Chris Sales

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Man with mental health issues was ‘ignored by council for months’

Breckland Council Offices, in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Council offices forced to close over power cut

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Church plans community hub with £40,000 National Lottery windfall

St Andrew's Church Thursford

‘It will be here long after I’m gone’ - sport centre hopes financial woes are in past after £11,000 donations

The Gallow sports centre in Fakenham is looking forward to a brighter future after some financial problems. Picture: Archant

Dog groomer died after crash with tree, inquest hears

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant
Drive 24