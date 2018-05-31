'It will be here long after I'm gone' - sport centre hopes financial woes are in past after £11,000 donations

The Gallow sports centre in Fakenham is looking forward to a brighter future after some financial problems. Picture: Archant Archant

A Norfolk sports centre say it will not get into a financial struggle again after a rescue fund drummed up £11,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marleen Rogers Chairperson of the Fakenham sports club assocation at The Gallow is looking forward to a brighter future after some financial problems. Picture: Archant Marleen Rogers Chairperson of the Fakenham sports club assocation at The Gallow is looking forward to a brighter future after some financial problems. Picture: Archant

The Gallow, Fakenham sports centre is on the rise after their rescue fund for the centre raised thousands to secure the centre's future.

Marlene Rogers, chairperson of the Fakenham sports clubs association said: "We won't be in that situation again."

The centre sparked rumours of closure in September 2019 when it announced that a management meeting was to "explain the current financial situation of the centre, the appeal for donations and to outline proposals for a restructuring of the finances."

The club held a charity auction in October 2019 where clubs offered items which raised over £2,000 and kicked off the rescue. In five weeks, through the auction and an appeal to its members to donate money, the centre had raised over £11,000.

The bowls rink at The Gallow sports centre in Fakenham Picture: Archant The bowls rink at The Gallow sports centre in Fakenham Picture: Archant

You may also want to watch:

When she found out the centre's finances had improved, Mrs Rogers said: "I feel very happy because the club means a lot to me. I'm very happy to think that it will be here long after I'm gone.

"It enabled us to feel that we had the support of our members going forward.

"During that time the finance committee came up with a new financial structure. The financial structure was to enable every club to take control of its own finances."

The Gallow sports centre in Fakenham is hosting events in order to get more people through the door. Picture: Archant The Gallow sports centre in Fakenham is hosting events in order to get more people through the door. Picture: Archant

They have also introduced a new business plan which has seen the centre put on new events such as a casino night, Burns Night as well as employing new caterers to improve their menu.

The Gallow celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. However, there are people in Fakenham who still do not know the centre is here, according to general manager, Sally McGrath.

She said: "Marlene's efforts to inspire new people coming here has been incredible.

"People in Fakenham sometimes still don't know we're here. So it's a question of getting the word out there saying this is a wonderful place, even if all you want to do is come and sit and have a cup of tea."