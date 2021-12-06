Sports centre hopes to unite members old and new for 50th anniversary

Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:48 PM December 6, 2021
Updated: 9:27 AM December 7, 2021
The Gallow, Fakenham Sports Centre Association, which has been newly decorated inside. Picture: DENI

The Gallow, Fakenham Sports Centre Association is celebrating its 50th anniversary - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A Fakenham sports centre celebrating its 50th anniversary is hoping to track down its first ever customers.

The Gallow, in Fakenham, is inviting founding members and everyone who played sports there in 1971 or 1972 to attend a special event in the new year. 

The coronavirus pandemic means that the centre has not yet had the chance to mark half a century of activity. 

Marleen Rogers Chairperson of the Fakenham sports club assocation at The Gallow is looking forward t

Marleen Rogers Chairperson of the Fakenham sports club assocation at The Gallow is looking forward to a brighter future after some financial problems. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Marleen Rogers, chairman of the Fakenham Sports Centre Association, said: "The 50-year celebrations have been rather muted due to Covid, but it would be wonderful to meet up with people and share stories and photos."

Anyone interested in attending the event should email their name and address to danny@fakenham-sports.co.uk. Or, you can send a letter to Daniel Cawthorne, Assistant Manager, The Gallow, Hempton Road, Fakenham, Norfolk, NR21 7NY.

Located by the town's racecourse, The Gallow has long been regarded as a "hidden gem" of Fakenham, but said earlier this year it hoped to shake off the tag.


