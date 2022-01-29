Homes for Wells hosting evening with Lady Glenconnor

The Lady Glenconner, daughter of Lady Elizabeth who ran a pottery in the building, at the opening of the Lady Elizabeth Wing at Holkham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The Queen's maid of honour at her Coronation is set to give a talk in Wells.

Homes for Wells is hosting Lady Glenconnor at the Wells Maltings on February 4, a fund-raising evening for the group.

Lady Glenconnor, daughter of the fifth Earl of Leicester, will be there talking about her latest book, A Haunting at Holkham, following her turn to fiction writing after the success of her autobiography, Lady in Waiting.

Karen Clarke, fund-raiser and financial administrator for the charity, said: “Fund-raising is essential for two reasons, one is to raise the funds and the second to give us a profile in the community, so they know who we are, what we do and are aiming to do.

Karen Clarke, fundraiser and financial administrator for Homes for Wells. - Credit: Karen Clarke

“We are very excited Lady Glenconnor has agreed to come and speak with us.”

This is the third event held by the group, following evenings with Robert Smith and Jake Fiennes.

Tickets are £50 and include champagne and canapés on arrival and supper after the talk.