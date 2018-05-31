Search

Advanced search

North Norfolk theatre company raring to get back on stage

PUBLISHED: 10:26 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 27 April 2020

Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) are flying high following their latest production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Photo: Adam Gooch

Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) are flying high following their latest production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Photo: Adam Gooch

Archant

Hot off winning an award from their last production, one Norfolk theatre company can’t wait to get back on stage.

Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) are flying high following their latest production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Photo: Adam GoochFakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) are flying high following their latest production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Photo: Adam Gooch

Fakenham & District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) had just won a technical award for their production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association. However, plans for their next musical have been postponed.

You may also want to watch:

Fakenham’s multi-award winning amateur theatrical company was weeks away from opening their production of the hit musical Chicago. But, with current restrictions, the show is on hold.

FADLOS have been entertaining its Fakenham audience since 1967. Over this period, the group has fortunately managed to accumulate sufficient resources to be able to survive this enforced period of inactivity.

Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) are flying high following their latest production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Photo: Adam GoochFakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) are flying high following their latest production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Photo: Adam Gooch

FADLOS’ plans now shift towards mounting major shows in December and next May, with more details coming shortly.

When the restrictions are eventually lifted, the group are raring to get back on stage and provide some much-needed live entertainment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Special tribute planned for well-loved Norfolk lorry driver

David Wheeler with his wife Jean. Picture: Andrew Brasier

North Norfolk theatre company raring to get back on stage

Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) are flying high following their latest production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Photo: Adam Gooch

Coronavirus: 12 new deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals, but the James Paget hospital reported no new fatalities. Picture: Archant

Don’t miss out on government grant of up to £25,000

Broadland and South Norfolk district councils have encouraged businesses to claim government grants amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured is Broadland leader Shaun Vincent (left) with South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller. Picture: Broadland District Council

Five weeks in lockdown - but what has changed in Norfolk?

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. London street empty. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Special tribute planned for well-loved Norfolk lorry driver

David Wheeler with his wife Jean. Picture: Andrew Brasier

North Norfolk theatre company raring to get back on stage

Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) are flying high following their latest production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Photo: Adam Gooch

Coronavirus: 12 new deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals, but the James Paget hospital reported no new fatalities. Picture: Archant

Don’t miss out on government grant of up to £25,000

Broadland and South Norfolk district councils have encouraged businesses to claim government grants amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured is Broadland leader Shaun Vincent (left) with South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller. Picture: Broadland District Council

Five weeks in lockdown - but what has changed in Norfolk?

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. London street empty. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

One in three jobs in North Norfolk at risk due to coronavirus

Nearly one in three jobs in North Norfolk is at risk due to coronavirus, according to new research. North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Greggs to reopen some stores despite lockdown

Greggs on London Street, Norwich. Photo: Google

What are you looking forward to doing when the lockdown is over?

Fish and chips on the beach. What are you most looking forward to doing whne the lockdown is over? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Special tribute planned for well-loved Norfolk lorry driver

David Wheeler with his wife Jean. Picture: Andrew Brasier

More than 400 knife crimes recorded in Norfolk last year, new figures reveal

Norfolk saw more knife crimes than days of the week in 2019, new ONS figures have revealed Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24