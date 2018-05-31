North Norfolk theatre company raring to get back on stage
PUBLISHED: 10:26 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 27 April 2020
Hot off winning an award from their last production, one Norfolk theatre company can’t wait to get back on stage.
Fakenham & District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) had just won a technical award for their production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association. However, plans for their next musical have been postponed.
Fakenham’s multi-award winning amateur theatrical company was weeks away from opening their production of the hit musical Chicago. But, with current restrictions, the show is on hold.
FADLOS have been entertaining its Fakenham audience since 1967. Over this period, the group has fortunately managed to accumulate sufficient resources to be able to survive this enforced period of inactivity.
FADLOS’ plans now shift towards mounting major shows in December and next May, with more details coming shortly.
When the restrictions are eventually lifted, the group are raring to get back on stage and provide some much-needed live entertainment.
