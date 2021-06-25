Siblings united for pop-up selling burgers and ice cream on farm

Published: 6:00 AM June 25, 2021

Lucy, Robbie, and Jack Spencer Ashworth outside the Fat Cow pop-up venue in Fakenham. - Credit: Lucy Spencer Ashworth

Three siblings have returned to the farm where they grew up to launch their first-ever pop-up venue.

Fat Cow is the joint effort of Lucy, Robbie, and Jack Spencer Ashworth. The three siblings have worked together to bring the outdoor venue specialising in burgers and soft-serve ice cream to Thorpland Farm, starting on June 25.

Miss Spencer Ashworth, who works in advertising in London said that working together with her family has been great, despite operating in uncharted territory.

One of the burgers on offer at the Fat Cow in Fakenham. - Credit: Lucy Spencer Ashworth

“The three of us are slight novices, we have never done anything like this before,” she said.

“It has been really enjoyable working with my brothers, it has been great fun in fact.

“We were all a bit hesitant to get into business together but all add something different and the combined effort has been really great. It's a family business, our parents live on the farm, and we have needed our dad’s farming expertise for some parts.”

Robbie is a private chef and will be the one designing the menu. - Credit: Lucy Spencer Ashworth

The siblings have gone completely different working direction with Jack working as an architect, whilst Robbie is a private chef and will be the one designing the menu. He has also come up with a range of concoction of toppings for the ice cream.

The three of them had discussed the idea of hosting something like this before, but it was in September last year when they finally decided to take the leap and put plans into motion.

“Our initial plan was to open earlier in the summer, but we had issues with suppliers,” Miss Spencer Ashworth said.

Some of the soft-serve ice cream that will be on offer at the Fat Cow. - Credit: Lucy Spencer Ashworth

“I feel like we have been lucky, we were not a business that had to open and close again and with all the restrictions we have been quite fortunate as we are based outdoors.”

The field is bathed with wildflowers, with picnic benches around. There is also space on the field for people to bring along their own picnic blankets, there will also be a stretched tent there to provide cover.

The three of them are now excited to open up.

Lucy, Robbie, and Jack Spencer Ashworth are the minds behind the Fat Cow pop-up venue in Fakenham. - Credit: Lucy Spencer Ashworth

“Covid has made us value the outdoor green and grassy space so it has definitely been a reappreciation of where we grew up and want to do something with it,” she said.

“It's been a long time coming, and we cannot wait to get going.”