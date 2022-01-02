Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Equestrian training day raises £1,500 for rural mental health charity

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:31 AM January 2, 2022
Judith Barker, a professional trainer and competitor, hosted an equestrian charity day at Lime Kiln Farm, Thursford - Credit: Lime Kiln Farm/Halls PR

A charity dedicated to improving the mental health of farmers and other rural workers is £1,500 better off thanks to an equestrian charity day. 

Judith Barker, a professional trainer and competitor, hosted the special event for YANA (You are Not Alone) at Lime Kiln Farm in Thursford. 

It saw 22 local riders of mixed abilities - who brought their own horses - take part in a challenging day of training.

They were given extensive tips and technical guidance to help improve their techniques, all while negotiating Lime Kiln Farm’s arena eventing course.

Entry fees for the training were given in full to YANA, together with proceeds from a raffle, bake sale and coffee stall. A total of £1501.80 was raised. 

Judith Barker's equestrian training day in Thursford raised £1,500 for YANA (You are Not Alone) - Credit: Lime Kiln Farm/Halls PR

"It was great to support a local charity, and one that I can relate to," said Ms Barker.

"The day itself and all the preparations were a lot of hard work, but I had truly wonderful support from friends, family and prize sponsors, and they really made it possible.”

person
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon