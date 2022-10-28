Thursford prepares for 45th year of Christmas Spectacular

Thursford Christmas Spectular returns for its 45th year this November - Credit: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

It is one of the county’s Christmas highlights - and this year it will celebrate 45 years of spectacular entertainment.

Thursford Christmas Spectular returns for its 45th year this November with shows over eight weeks - running from November 8 until December 23.

Since opening its doors in 1977, it has entertained over six million visitors of all ages from across the globe and become one of Europe’s biggest and most lavish Christmas shows.

The show features a cast of 120 dancers, singers, musicians and speciality acts, hosted by comedian, Kev Orkian.

This year’s show will include Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Billy George, on the Cyr Wheel, extraordinary hula-hoop artist Sylvia Pavone with her spinning hoops, bounce juggling artist, Kelly Huesca and Ukrainian Hand Balancing act Vladislav Khvostik.

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2022 will feature more shows than ever before. - Credit: Thursford

The show is based at the Thursford collection, near Fakenham, set amongst the world’s most extensive collection of steam engines, organs, Wurlitzers and fairground rides.

This year’s budget is also the biggest to date, at £4.5m.

Some Facts and Figures for this year’s Christmas Spectacular