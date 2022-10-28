Thursford prepares for 45th year of Christmas Spectacular
- Credit: Thursford Christmas Spectacular
It is one of the county’s Christmas highlights - and this year it will celebrate 45 years of spectacular entertainment.
Thursford Christmas Spectular returns for its 45th year this November with shows over eight weeks - running from November 8 until December 23.
Since opening its doors in 1977, it has entertained over six million visitors of all ages from across the globe and become one of Europe’s biggest and most lavish Christmas shows.
The show features a cast of 120 dancers, singers, musicians and speciality acts, hosted by comedian, Kev Orkian.
This year’s show will include Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Billy George, on the Cyr Wheel, extraordinary hula-hoop artist Sylvia Pavone with her spinning hoops, bounce juggling artist, Kelly Huesca and Ukrainian Hand Balancing act Vladislav Khvostik.
The show is based at the Thursford collection, near Fakenham, set amongst the world’s most extensive collection of steam engines, organs, Wurlitzers and fairground rides.
This year’s budget is also the biggest to date, at £4.5m.
Most Read
- 1 Fakenham pub offering free Christmas dinners to combat loneliness
- 2 Norfolk Toolstation worker up for store manager of the year award
- 3 Bargain Hunt films at Norfolk museum
- 4 Competition winner will switch on town's Christmas lights
- 5 Farm shop, restaurant and plant centre plan revealed for estate
- 6 Thursford prepares for 45th year of Christmas Spectacular
- 7 Car flips onto roof in crash outside village chip shop
- 8 Martin Lewis: The council tax discount that could save you thousands
- 9 Road closed after north Norfolk crash
- 10 New scheme aims to set up 'hot-spots' for winter warmth
Some Facts and Figures for this year’s Christmas Spectacular
- Over 85 different pieces of music.
- 5,000 patchwork squares in new waistcoats for one of the full company scenes.
- 83 New costume pieces for one scene alone.
- 400 hats and headdresses being used, and counting.
- 340 pairs of shoes.
- 100,000 rhinestones on the singer and dancer costumes - all glued on by hand.
- 45 costume changes.