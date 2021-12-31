The Times Awards 2021: Uniformed Hero

Al Moore has been named as Uniformed Hero in the Times Awards 2021 - Credit: Courtesy of Al Moore

Mr Moore, from Sculthorpe, volunteers as a paramedic for NARS, or Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service.

NARS paramedic Al Moore was voted as winner of the Uniformed Hero award in the Times Awards 2021 - Credit: Courtesy of Al Moore

NARS is an emergency medical charity which has been operating in the county since 1970. Its dedicated team of lifesavers is comprised of doctors, paramedics, nurses and other first responders - all of whom are volunteers.

Mr Moore, who served as a police officer for 30 years and was the lead for specialist protection medical support at New Scotland Yard, has been volunteering with NARS for several years.

He responds as a NARS level one paramedic from his home, and dedicates a vast amount of time to being on call when he is not working as an event paramedic or nurse.

Mr Moore has also been active at a local level in helping with the coronavirus vaccination programme.

Upon receiving his award, he said: "I am honoured to say the least.

"To make a difference to those who are seriously ill or injured is reward enough.

"It demonstrates the power of volunteering in rural Norfolk. When the chips are down, seconds count."