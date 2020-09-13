Teachers at Norfolk primary praise ‘positive’ pupils on their return to school

Astley Primary School headteacher Jen Goakes is looking forward to the new school year.

A Norfolk school has praised its young pupils for being positive despite the challenges posed by the need to take safety precautions in the classroom.

Astley Primary School social distancing classrooms to keep their children safe while they offer face to face learning.

Astley Primary school in Briston welcomed students back on September 7 and are now looking forward to the year, despite the challenges of coronavirus.

The school have hand washing and sanitising systems in place and children use three separate entrances in the mornings.

There is a 30-minute drop off window to enable a staggered arrival.

Younger children finish school at 3pm and the older children fifteen minutes later. There are four gates to use when arriving and leaving.

Jen Goakes, headteacher of Astley Primary School.

Hot dinners are eaten in the school hall where children sit in class bubbles and packed lunches eat in their classrooms.

Children then play in their designated zone on the field, away from other bubbles

Looking forward to the new school year, headteacher Jen Goakes said: “Astley feels like a very special place to be, the pure joy and smiles radiating the classrooms prove just why we are all back in school.

“We are all here for one reason and that is to give our community the happiest school experience we can, and our staff are experts at that.”

Year six teacher Louiza Le Rose said children have adapted quickly to the changes.

“It is amazing to be back in the classroom learning and growing,” she said.

“The changes have not impacted heavily on the interaction with the class and have felt very positive, and the children have been quick to adapt and take care of each other.”

Astley primary school which welcomed back 86 pupils every day towards the end of the school year from all year groups now has all their students back.

This praise was echoed by year two teacher, Lilly Wreford, who was just as excited to get back to the classroom after six months away.

“We have all been very excited to get the children at Astley back in the classroom.

“The children have responded well to these changes and continue to come into school with smiles on their faces.”

When asked what her hopes are for Astley in the year ahead, Mrs Goakes spoke of her aspirations to push on.

Year two teacher at Astley Primary School, Lilly Wreford.

“We want to drive Astley forward to be ace and the absolute best it can be.

“We aim to provide our children with opportunities and happiness to succeed in life and be independent and kind lifelong learners.”