Market town plans VE day celebrations

Its time to get the Union Flag bunting out and get ready to dance in the street as VE day comes to Fakenham.

Fakenham Town Council announced plans for a commemorate Victory in Europe (VE) day in May.

The event which celebrates the surrender of Germany's armed forces on May 8, 1945.

The day will feature the Fakenham Town Band and the Swingtones playing popular songs from those far-off wartime days. As well as a fancy dress competition for the best 1940s inspired costume.

Fakenham History Group will also have items and memorabilia from the time on display. They are also asking anyone with their own historic relics to come along to the church on April 4 to showcase their 1940s items.

Businesses in the town are encouraged to decorate their shops with patriotic decoration. There will also be a military display from The Royal Anglian Regiment and privately owned military vehicles.

The free event will take place on Saturday, May 9, in the Market Place from 1.30pm.