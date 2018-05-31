Search

Advanced search

Trader Tony adjusts to life without the market by launching delivery service

PUBLISHED: 06:42 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:42 17 April 2020

Iain Mcewan (left) and Tony Fields (right) preparing boxes for delivery across Norfolk. Picture: Tony Fields

Iain Mcewan (left) and Tony Fields (right) preparing boxes for delivery across Norfolk. Picture: Tony Fields

Archant

Market trader Tony Fields has been getting up early for 40 years to go to a different Norfolk market every day.

Diss Market. Tony Fields at his stall. Picture: ANTONY KELLYDiss Market. Tony Fields at his stall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Visting market towns such as Fakenham, Aylsham, and Bury St Edmunds would mean getting up at 3am, filling up the van with stock and getting ready for a day of trading.

Mr Fields, from Norwich, is still up this early, but with the markets in lockdown, the only job to do is the first dog walk of the day.

While he agrees that closing the markets was the right thing to do, he cannot wait to be back.

“We love what we do, it is a way of life. Fresh air all day, talking with customers and having a bit of banter. It is better than working for a living,” he joked.

Iain Mcewan (left) and Tony Fields (right) preparing boxes for delivery across Norfolk. Picture: Tony Fields Iain Mcewan (left) and Tony Fields (right) preparing boxes for delivery across Norfolk. Picture: Tony Fields

But, after receiving calls from his customers to see if they could still get a hold of his stock, Mr Fields decided he would start a delivery service for his deli.

You may also want to watch:

Selling fresh cheese, meats, and other fresh produce over the internet and delivering boxes to people’s doors across East Anglia.

Despite having no experience in this sort of business, Mr Fields said it was his passion for his job that inspired him to take up the delivery service.

“I would rather keep busy. I have always been self-employed and it is all we know,” he said.

“I’m doing it to keep the business ticking over. This is not really a money-making project.”

He said that people have appreciated the service, with loyal customers across the region buying hundreds of boxes a week.

They are offering three different kinds, a survival box with meats and cheeses, a grazing box focused on healthy food, or a sweet treat box.

The deliveries have taken over his time, as he plans the stock he will buy, arranges boxes for delivery and then spends three days dropping off parcels to the doors.

The service is offering new challenges for the trader. He knows how much stock to bring to the market every week. But it is harder to guess when you need the clicks to know how many people are looking to buy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

North Norfolk roads set to close for resurfacing

Roadworks on the A149 at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk academy printing PPE gear to support NHS

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn using the PPE masks made by Fakenham Academy. Picture: Rebekah Smith

Caterers lay on 120 free roast lamb lunches for community

Free roast lamb meals for elderly residents in North Creake. The production line getting the meals ready. Picture: Jack Robinson

Chief constable praises public for ‘stay at home’ Easter

Police patrol at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich on Easter weekend. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

North Norfolk roads set to close for resurfacing

Roadworks on the A149 at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk academy printing PPE gear to support NHS

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn using the PPE masks made by Fakenham Academy. Picture: Rebekah Smith

Caterers lay on 120 free roast lamb lunches for community

Free roast lamb meals for elderly residents in North Creake. The production line getting the meals ready. Picture: Jack Robinson

Chief constable praises public for ‘stay at home’ Easter

Police patrol at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich on Easter weekend. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Trader Tony adjusts to life without the market by launching delivery service

Iain Mcewan (left) and Tony Fields (right) preparing boxes for delivery across Norfolk. Picture: Tony Fields

Greater Anglia apologises for refund delays following ‘unprecedented’ demand

A train on the Lowestoft to Norwich line. Photo: Greater Anglia

Co-op supermarket lifts product restrictions enforced during coronavirus outbreak

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive. Photo: Central England Co-operative

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police say people abiding lockdown laws - but 126 still fined

Police patrol the supermarkets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Attleborough, making sure the public keep the 2m social distancing rule. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24