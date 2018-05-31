Search

Advanced search

Market trader carries on despite market shut down

PUBLISHED: 15:22 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 30 March 2020

Market trader, William 'Willie' Weston, owner of WJ Shellfish. Picture: Active Fakenham/Matthew Usher

Market trader, William 'Willie' Weston, owner of WJ Shellfish. Picture: Active Fakenham/Matthew Usher

Archant

Despite markets closing across the country, one Norfolk tradesman says his business is moving forward in the face of coronavirus.

Creake Abbey farmers market. Photo: Jake Sugden.Creake Abbey farmers market. Photo: Jake Sugden.

William Weston, also know as Willie, 63, from Blakeney, is the owner of WJ Shellfish. With markets closing Mr Weston was facing the prospect of not getting any income.

But the 63-year-old wanted to help people across the county who could be stuck at home. He said: “You can either do nothing or stand up and get on with it.

“You can only get beat if you let yourself get beat, and I did not want to let the people down.”

He visits markets across Norfolk, including Fakenham on Thursdays and Sundays, selling his fresh fish, but has now transformed his business into a delivery service.

Willie Weston's stall which features in markets across Norfolk, inculduing Fakenham. Picutre: Louise TempleWillie Weston's stall which features in markets across Norfolk, inculduing Fakenham. Picutre: Louise Temple

More - ‘Heat map’ reveals who likes hottest takeaways in Norfolk and Waveney

Mr Weston could have stopped his business during the pandemic, but insisted on not resting on his laurels, and he still has bills to pay.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “We are Norfolk people and we get on with it, we got off our back and want it.”

The response to it has made him very busy, with the phone being red hot over the last few weeks. He has also introduced a new contactless service, where customers are not allowed to enter his shop.

Market trader, William 'Willie' Weston, owner of WJ Shellfish. Picture: Active Fakenham/Matthew UsherMarket trader, William 'Willie' Weston, owner of WJ Shellfish. Picture: Active Fakenham/Matthew Usher

Even though the market was part of his livelihood, Mr Weston believed closing the market was the right choice. He said: “I’m very pleased with the market closing. I was disgusted with the number of people at the market, people were too close.”

Fakenham town council annouced on Tuesday, March 24, it was closing their market until further notice. A spokesperson from the council said: “It is a very sad time for Fakenham but for safety reasons of the public and the traders it is best not to hold the market.”

Delivery is nothing new to Mr Weston, as he would often take supplies to people who could not make it to the market.

He was handing out his telephone number three weeks ago and the response to the service has made him feel that he is doing the right thing for people during this time.

More - Revealed: More than 3,700 Norfolk homes have been empty for at least six months.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Market trader carries on despite market shut down

Market trader, William 'Willie' Weston, owner of WJ Shellfish. Picture: Active Fakenham/Matthew Usher

Can you solve anagrams to win a print of beautiful north Norfolk?

Sheringham based photographer and videographer, Chris Taylor. Picture: Supplied by Chris Taylor

Coronavirus help hubs set up across part of Norfolk

North Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Images: NNDC

Coronavirus: Will nature reap the reward?

Castle Meadow, which has been identified as a hotspot for pollution. The lockdown brought on by the coronavirus has lead to a drop in emissions around the world. Inset: Phil Williamson, of the UEA school of environmental sciences. Picture: UEA/Archant

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Most Read

Market trader carries on despite market shut down

Market trader, William 'Willie' Weston, owner of WJ Shellfish. Picture: Active Fakenham/Matthew Usher

Can you solve anagrams to win a print of beautiful north Norfolk?

Sheringham based photographer and videographer, Chris Taylor. Picture: Supplied by Chris Taylor

Coronavirus help hubs set up across part of Norfolk

North Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Images: NNDC

Coronavirus: Will nature reap the reward?

Castle Meadow, which has been identified as a hotspot for pollution. The lockdown brought on by the coronavirus has lead to a drop in emissions around the world. Inset: Phil Williamson, of the UEA school of environmental sciences. Picture: UEA/Archant

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

‘Stay home and save lives’ - coastal MPs back police chief’s message

Norfolk's Costal MPs - James Wild, Duncan Baker and Brandon Lewis - have urged the public to respect the message of the county�s chief of police and called for people to �stay home, protect the NHS and save lives�. Picture: Denise Bradley/Daniel Hickey

Flood of retired Norfolk police officers offer services in wake of coronavirus

Police officers patrolling Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Newspaper deliveries ‘have never been so important’, say Norfolk’s MPs

The region's MPs spoke with one voice as they backed the vital role of local newspapers in the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant

Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind farm decision delayed again

Vattenfall's offshore Norfolk Vanguard project promises to be one of the largest in the world. Picture: Vattenfall

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24