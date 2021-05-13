Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

'Just like the old days' - Traders say market is bouncing back

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:38 PM May 13, 2021   
William Weston, also known as Willie, owner of WJ Shellfish.

William Weston, also known as Willie, owner of WJ Shellfish. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Market traders believe things are returning to 'normal' after seeing more faces return to Fakenham.

Thursday is market day in the town, shutting down Market Place and Bridge Street for traffic as a variety of traders take to the street to offer locals and visitors the very best of Norfolk goods.

The market has endured through the last 14 months, from being completely closed in March 2020, before reopening in the summer and then reducing the number of stalls to ensure social distancing.

Tony Fields with his son, Joe, who runs Tony’s Discount Stall.

Tony Fields with his son, Joe, who runs Tony’s Discount Stall. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The market welcomed back more traders on April 12, when the country hit the first stop on the road map out of lockdown.

Tony Fields runs Tony’s Discount Stall and he believes things are looking up.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s been good, really nice to see everyone out and about and seeing people we haven’t seen for over a year,” he said.

Tony’s Discount Stall on Fakenham market.

Tony’s Discount Stall on Fakenham market. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“It is starting to feel just like the old days.

Most Read

  1. 1 New owner of business park could have lost trade without purchase
  2. 2 Group behind lido campaign lay out roadmap to reality
  3. 3 Channel 4 presenters want to rummage through your sheds
  1. 4 45,000 sign petition to save harbour railway
  2. 5 Fakenham student chairs international energy panel
  3. 6 Norfolk campsite voted third best in UK
  4. 7 Fakenham figure - Questions put to community celebrities
  5. 8 What's reopening in Fakenham from May 17?
  6. 9 Pairs' innovative 'pollution device' could win their school £20,000
  7. 10 Mum who survived grapefruit sized tumour celebrates £1m milestone

“I would say it's the busiest it's been, there have been more people today than we have had for a long while, the ones who travelled are here as well.

“Everyone is coming back, and everything is starting to go back to normal. I have got a really good feeling about it.”

William Weston, also known as Willie, is the owner of WJ Shellfish. Mr Weston is well known in the town for his quality fresh fish.

He has been running a delivery service through the lockdowns but said these people are starting to visit him again.

“It’s been so nice seeing faces coming back out and seeing people here,” he said.

Willie Weston trading on Fakenham market.

Willie Weston trading on Fakenham market. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“We are starting to see people that we delivered to are now turning up at the market.

“We feel a lot better to see them, and we think it is the start of the end, we hope. It feels more like it did before all of this.”

Aaron Christie, owner of Son of Christie Cheesemonger, traded through the last lockdown, he said that an increase in people does not mean an increase in money.

Aaron Christie, owner of Son of Christie Cheesemonger.

Aaron Christie, owner of Son of Christie Cheesemonger. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“There is definitely more browsers about, I was here during the last lockdown and that was more of a military operation, but more browsers don’t necessarily mean more money,” he said.

“There is more of a buzz and it’s starting to feel like it did before Covid.

“It gives us hope for the future.”

Items on sale at Son of Christie Cheesemonger stall on Fakenham market.

Items on sale at Son of Christie Cheesemonger stall on Fakenham market. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The motor-powered yacht was travelling from Lowestoft to Wells-next-the-Sea when the boat lost power.

Rescue drama as yacht cut adrift after losing power

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Pets Paradise opens in Fakenham. The shop is a life long dream of the owner Siven Cook who believes

Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Rachel Holliday, co-founder of Moon Gazer Ale.

North Norfolk brewery uses lockdown to create its strongest ever beer

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Langham Glass owner Paul Miller with this year's Norwich City glass canary.

Firm making glass canaries to celebrate promotion doubles its stock

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus