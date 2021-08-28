Villagers voice bank holiday parking gridlock fears

Published: 5:30 AM August 28, 2021

Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team has been set up to alleviate parking and traffic problems in the village. - Credit: Supplied by Amy Loose

Villagers in a north Norfolk village have voiced their concerns over bank holiday after previous traffic chaos.

Amy Loose and other Brancaster locals set up a Brancaster Parking and Safety Team to resolve parking issues caused gridlock in their seaside village.

But now, Mrs Loose is worried that the popular destination is going to face a busy few days and is urging visitors to be mindful about their parking.

She said: "The weather forecast isn't looking too bad and the tide is due to flood the road to the beach Saturday morning until 12pm.

Traffic queuing at Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team has been set up to alleviate parking and traffic problems in the village. - Credit: Supplied by Amy Loose

"Any queuing is mainly due to people trying to get down to the beach road, and if you're queuing, it's because the beach car park is full or because the road is flooded.

"We want people to avoid joining the queues because joining them means you're just sitting and waiting.

"Waiting does nothing because if the car park is full it tends to stay that way all day."

The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team opened an overflow car park to help deal with the build up of traffic.

Mrs Loose added: "We want people to come, that's why we have the overflow car park.

"The overflow is there for people to wait in until the beach road is no longer flooded, or to park in when the beach's car park is full.

"I don't think people realise that we get double decker buses and big vehicles coming through the village.

A bus travelling on the narrow main road through Brancaster. - Credit: Amy Loose

"Double parking, blocking pavements and parking on junctions can really prevent them and emergency services from getting through."

Brancaster's overflow car park is located next to Saxon Field, just off the A149 and will be open the whole bank holiday weekend.

The gates to the car park will be locked at 6pm, but may close early if there are no cars there.

The car park is made up of volunteers and is in partnership with the parish council.

The team's Facebook group acts as a noticeboard to inform visitors about the village's parking and tidal flooding.