Person taken to hospital after crash on A1067

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:56 PM December 20, 2021
A person was taken to hospital after a crash between two cars on the A1067

A person was taken to hospital after a crash between two cars near Fakenham.  

Police were called to reports of a collision on the A1067 at Guist at around 3.10pm on Sunday, December 19. 

A Ford Kuga and a VW Polo were involved. 

The road was blocked and closed at 3.23pm and did not reopen until 6pm.  

One of the passengers was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a suspected fractured rib. 

