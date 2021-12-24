Part of A148 closed due to crash

Part of the A148 at Tattersett, near Fakenham, has been closed due to a crash. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Drivers are being urged to avoid the A148 which has closed due to a crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision on the A148 at Tattersett around 1.50am this morning.

In a Tweet posted at 5.45am, Norfolk Police reported that the road has been closed until further notice.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative route.

Firefighters from Fakenham also attended the incident. The crew provided casualty care and scene safety.

#A148 #Tattersett @NSRAPT and @NorthNorfPolice currently on scene at an RTC where the road is closed and likely to be until further notice please avoid the area and find an alternative route #norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 24, 2021

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.