Part of A148 closed due to crash

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:42 AM December 24, 2021
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the A148 which has closed due to a crash. 

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision on the A148 at Tattersett around 1.50am this morning.

In a Tweet posted at 5.45am, Norfolk Police reported that the road has been closed until further notice. 

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative route.  

Firefighters from Fakenham also attended the incident. The crew provided casualty care and scene safety. 

