Drivers warned of delays after crash on A148

Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes after a crash between two cars on the A148.

Police were called to the A148 at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, at 11.23am following a collision involving a Ford and a Vauxhall near to New Road.

Firefighters and paramedics were also called to the incident and the road is partially blocked.

Police remain at the scene and recovery has been called.

There have been reports of one casualty but they are not believed to be seriously injured.

In a tweet, Norfolk Police warned of delays and asked drivers to consider alternative routes.

RTC #A148 Sculthorpe near to New Road causing delays. Please consider alternative routes. #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 30, 2021

