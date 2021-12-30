Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Drivers warned of delays after crash on A148

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:51 PM December 30, 2021
A person was taken to hospital after a crash between two cars on the A1067

Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes after a crash on the A148 at Sculthorpe near Fakenham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes after a crash between two cars on the A148. 

Police were called to the A148 at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, at 11.23am following a collision involving a Ford and a Vauxhall near to New Road.  

Firefighters and paramedics were also called to the incident and the road is partially blocked.  

Police remain at the scene and recovery has been called.  

There have been reports of one casualty but they are not believed to be seriously injured. 

In a tweet, Norfolk Police warned of delays and asked drivers to consider alternative routes.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

