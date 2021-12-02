Crash between car and van blocks part of the A1065

A crash between two vehicles has blocked part of the A1065 at East Raynham, near Fakenham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A crash between two vehicles has blocked part of the A1065 near Fakenham.

Police were called at around 10.20am this morning to reports of a collision between a Volvo car and a Citroën van on the A1065 at East Raynham, near Normans Burrow Road.

The road is partially blocked and there are reports of debris in the road.

There are not believed to be any serious injuries.

Officers remain at the scene.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.