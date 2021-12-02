Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Crash between car and van blocks part of the A1065

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:22 AM December 2, 2021
Police are at the scene of an overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout at Thetford. Pic

A crash between two vehicles has blocked part of the A1065 at East Raynham, near Fakenham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A crash between two vehicles has blocked part of the A1065 near Fakenham.  

Police were called at around 10.20am this morning to reports of a collision between a Volvo car and a Citroën van on the A1065 at East Raynham, near Normans Burrow Road.  

The road is partially blocked and there are reports of debris in the road. 

There are not believed to be any serious injuries. 

Officers remain at the scene. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Laura Woods from Whitelands Play Park, with her two children.

'Not acceptable' - Mum's anger after 'safe haven' park covered in glass

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival last year PICTURE: Sonya Duncan

Trees delivered less than 24 before festival

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Scenes from Burnham Market Christmas lights switch on 2013 - Darren Huckerby with the lights. Pictur

Norfolk Live News

Christmas lights switch-on cancelled due to forecasted high winds

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Scenes from Fakenham Christmas Lights switch on 2015 - The lights in the town centre. Picture: Matth

Fakenham businesses hailed for sponsoring Christmas lights

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon