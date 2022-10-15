Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham road closed after leak is discovered

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:39 PM October 15, 2022
A market town road has been forced to close following the discovery of a leak.

Swan Street in Fakenham was closed after Anglian Water were informed of a leak. The road is off Bridge Street in the town, near the town's Weatherspoons, The Limes.

Upon investigation, Anglian Water found it to be a leaking boundary box (water metre/external stop tap).

The Anglian Water team carried out the repair work, digging up the road in order to fix the leak.

Swan Street will remain closed until October 18, as the work to reinstate the road is completed.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We are grateful to customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

