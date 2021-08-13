Road closed for two-and-a-half-hours after crash
Published: 11:53 AM August 13, 2021
A Norfolk road was closed for two-and-a-half-hours after a two-vehicle collision on Thursday evening.
Two motorists were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons after suffering minor injuries in a crash at Hempton, near Fakenham.
The accident involving a Peugeot and Land Rover took place on Dereham Road near to the Hempton cross roads at around 7.20pm.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said the road opened shortly before 10pm.
Fire crews from Fakenham and Holt attended the crash to make the scene and vehicles safe.
The firefighters left the scene around 9pm.
