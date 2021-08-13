Road closed for two-and-a-half-hours after crash

Published: 11:53 AM August 13, 2021

An accident took place at Hempton near Fakenham on Thursday evening on Dereham Road - Credit: Google Maps

A Norfolk road was closed for two-and-a-half-hours after a two-vehicle collision on Thursday evening.

Two motorists were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons after suffering minor injuries in a crash at Hempton, near Fakenham.

The accident involving a Peugeot and Land Rover took place on Dereham Road near to the Hempton cross roads at around 7.20pm.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said the road opened shortly before 10pm.

Fire crews from Fakenham and Holt attended the crash to make the scene and vehicles safe.

You may also want to watch:

The firefighters left the scene around 9pm.