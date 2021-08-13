Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closed for two-and-a-half-hours after crash

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:53 AM August 13, 2021   
An accident took place at Hempton near Fakenham on Thursday evening on Dereham Road 

An accident took place at Hempton near Fakenham on Thursday evening on Dereham Road - Credit: Google Maps

A Norfolk road was closed for two-and-a-half-hours after a two-vehicle collision on Thursday evening. 

Two motorists were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons after suffering minor injuries in a crash at Hempton, near Fakenham. 

The accident involving a Peugeot and Land Rover took place on Dereham Road near to the Hempton cross roads at around 7.20pm. 

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said the road opened shortly before 10pm. 

Fire crews from Fakenham and Holt attended the crash to make the scene and vehicles safe. 

You may also want to watch:

The firefighters left the scene around 9pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Early start as Fakenham Academy students collect GCSE results
  2. 2 Fakenham bar and restaurant delayed opening to avoid risk as staff 'pinged'
  3. 3 Six new restaurants to try in Norfolk
  1. 4 Five places where new homes are set to be built in north Norfolk
  2. 5 Burst water main repaired on Fakenham's Oak Street
  3. 6 Sodden floorboards and pet fur - couple's holiday let nightmare
  4. 7 Mid Norfolk students celebrate strong GCSE results
  5. 8 Bus firms warn of delays due to road closures
  6. 9 Boy, nine, said Fakenham Ukes inspired him after raising over £1000
  7. 10 What is the meaning behind some of Norfolk's strange village names?
Norfolk Live
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Elsie with the cards given to her from people across Fakenham.

Elsie, five, receives hundreds of birthday cards and presents

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Henry IV pub in Fakenham is hosting a holiday-themed birthday party.

Henry IV pub hopes to whisk punters away with holiday themed party

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Elsie Gooderson celebrating her fifth birthday with her family, mum Rebecca, Jordan Hunt, and two-ye

Video

Mum left overwhelmed as daughter's Disneyland dream becomes reality

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
wells maltings

Craft exhibition moves after losing its home to new bakery

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon