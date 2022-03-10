Drivers warned of delays on A149 due to roadworks

A north Norfolk road is set to partially close next week for essential roadworks.

Part of the A149 Mill Road in Wells will be closed from Monday, March 14, for five days.

The roadworks will consist of three day shifts, 7am to 5pm from Monday to Wednesday, and two night shifts, 7pm to 6am, on Thursday and Friday.

Mill Road will be partially shut for five days - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Access will be maintained throughout but there may be delays to drivers.

Residents and businesses are asked to liaise with the team on-site if they have questions or concerns about access.

The £200,000 work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

