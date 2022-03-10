Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Drivers warned of delays on A149 due to roadworks

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:07 PM March 10, 2022
Mill Road in Wells, north Norfolk

Mill Road, the A149, in Wells - Credit: Google

A north Norfolk road is set to partially close next week for essential roadworks.

Part of the A149 Mill Road in Wells will be closed from Monday, March 14, for five days.

The roadworks will consist of three day shifts, 7am to 5pm from Monday to Wednesday, and two night shifts, 7pm to 6am, on Thursday and Friday.

Mill Road, Wells

Mill Road will be partially shut for five days - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Access will be maintained throughout but there may be delays to drivers.

Residents and businesses are asked to liaise with the team on-site if they have questions or concerns about access.

The £200,000 work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

