Main road through seaside town to close for five weeks

The B1105 Holkham Road is closed for five weeks. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the main route through one of Norfolk's most popular seaside towns has been closed for five weeks as pavement work is completed.

The footway improvement work started on Holkham Road in Wells-next-the-Sea on Monday, January 24.

To carry out the work safely the road has been closed to all through traffic from the A149 Mill Road Junction.

A fully signed diversion route for Holkham Road is in place while these works are in progress.

Norfolk County Council said it would like to thank people for their patience while these works to improve drainage in the area are carried out.

Work will cost £22,000 and will be carried out by the council's community and environmental services department and its contractors.