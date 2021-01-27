Published: 7:25 AM January 27, 2021

Road surface work will need to be carried out again in a market town.

A section of Norwich Road in Fakenham is being monitored by contractor Tarmac following the identification of some issues with recently completed surface dressing works.

Surface dressing improves skidding resistance, and is done by spraying tar over the road’s surface and spreading chippings over the top. However, the chippings have not stuck properly.

The section of road, between Parker Drive and Smiths Lane, remains open with advisory speed signage in place while an investigation is carried out.

Current weather conditions mean that it is not possible to relay the site until temperatures improve.

Norfolk county councillor for Fakenham Tom Fitzpatrick said: “We know it wasn't satisfactory but people are aware and it will be addressed at the next best opportunity."

Tarmac is working to understand the cause of the issue. It will work with the council to agree on a timetable of when work can be completed to remedy the issue.