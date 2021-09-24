Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Road blocked following accident

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:32 PM September 24, 2021   
Norwich Road in Fakenham

Norwich Road in Fakenham - Credit: Google

Drivers are being advised to avoid Norwich Road after an accident.

At around 5pm, there was a collision between two vehicles in Fakenham.

Police responded and are still on the scene. 

The road is partially blocked.

More to follow.

