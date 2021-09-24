Road blocked following accident
Published: 7:32 PM September 24, 2021
- Credit: Google
Drivers are being advised to avoid Norwich Road after an accident.
At around 5pm, there was a collision between two vehicles in Fakenham.
Police responded and are still on the scene.
The road is partially blocked.
More to follow.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
