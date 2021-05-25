Two town centre roads close for emergency works

Published: 12:56 PM May 25, 2021

Oak Street in Fakenham will be closed to allow for emergency repairs to a broken manhole cover and frame - Credit: One.Network/Google Maps

A central road in a market town is closed for emergency repairs.

Oak Street in Fakenham will be closed to allow for emergency repairs to a broken manhole cover and frame. The road is due to be closed for May 25 and 26. Anglian Water said it should have the work completed today (Tuesday).

As a result, bus services have confirmed they will not be operating on the road for the next couple of days.

All of First's X29 services will operate directly to Toll Bar and they will be unable to serve Oak Street on these days.

Hempton Road will be closed between May 25 and May 28, as Cadent carries out a new gas connection on the road. - Credit: One.Network/Google Maps

Also in Fakenham, Hempton Road will be closed between May 25 and May 28, as Cadent carries out a new gas connection on the road.