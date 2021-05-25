Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two town centre roads close for emergency works

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:56 PM May 25, 2021   
Oak Street in Fakenham will be closed to allow for emergency repairs to a broken manhole cover and frame

Oak Street in Fakenham will be closed to allow for emergency repairs to a broken manhole cover and frame

A central road in a market town is closed for emergency repairs.

Oak Street in Fakenham will be closed to allow for emergency repairs to a broken manhole cover and frame. The road is due to be closed for May 25 and 26. Anglian Water said it should have the work completed today (Tuesday).

As a result, bus services have confirmed they will not be operating on the road for the next couple of days.

All of First's X29 services will operate directly to Toll Bar and they will be unable to serve Oak Street on these days.

Hempton Road will be closed between May 25 and May 28, as Cadent carries out a new gas connection on the road.

Hempton Road will be closed between May 25 and May 28, as Cadent carries out a new gas connection on the road.

Also in Fakenham, Hempton Road will be closed between May 25 and May 28, as Cadent carries out a new gas connection on the road.

