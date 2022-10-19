Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Road to partially close for six weeks for pavement works

Aaron McMillan

Published: 9:25 AM October 19, 2022
Work on pavement resurfacing at Wells Road, in Fakenham, will begin on or shortly after October 24, part of the road will be closed to through traffic - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A road is set to be partially closed to allow works on the pavement. 

Pavement resurfacing on Wells Road in Fakenham will begin on or shortly after October 24, Norfolk County Council has said.

The road will be closed to through traffic between the A148 and Sculthorpe Road.

The resurfacing on the western side of Wells Road will see the pavement surface removed and replaced and kerbs replaced.

It is expected to take approximately six weeks to complete, subject to weather conditions.

Vehicle access to properties on Wells Road, and the roads leading off it, will be maintained throughout. But there may be some delays  as work takes place in front of driveways. 

A fully signed official diversion route will be in place through A148, A1067, Pensthorpe Road, Greenway Lane, and Highfield Road.

Bus services will be maintained by the use of temporary bus stop arrangements which will be marked by signage on Wells Road.

The works are expected to cost approximately £70,000.

