Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Main road to have temporary 30mph speed limit during triathlon

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:12 PM June 17, 2022
Outlaw Half Holkham Triathlon. Photo: OSB Events

A scene from a previous Outlaw Triathlon at Holkham - Credit: OSB Events

A section of one of Norfolk's busiest roads will have a reduced speed limit while a triathlon takes place.

The limit on the A148 will be temporarily lowered to 30mph at Hillington during the Outlaw Half Holkham on Sunday, July 3. 

It will be reduced over a distance of 300 metres, from a point 75m south-west of the B1440 Sandringham Road junction to a point 275m north-east of the same junction. 

The traffic order will remain in effect for a period of eight hours from 5am to 1pm. Emergency and pedestrian access will be maintained. 

Restrictions on traffic will only be enforced until normal traffic flow can resume and, where appropriate, temporary suspension of existing traffic orders may be imposed. 

Outlaw Half Holkham Triathlon. Photo: OSB Events

A scene from a previous Outlaw Triathlon at Holkham - Credit: OSB Events

Run by OSB Events, the Outlaw Triathlon at Holkham sees competitors swim, cycle and run in the historic grounds of the Holkham Estate. 

On-site camping is on offer and a range of running races will take place throughout the weekend, giving the event a festival feel.

Outlaw Half Holkham Triathlon. Photo: OSB Events

A scene from a previous Outlaw Triathlon at Holkham - Credit: OSB Events

North Norfolk News
Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

The Wells Harbour Railway is being replaced by an electric bus from 2022. 

Prices and start date revealed for new Holkham bus service

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Nick Bird outside Bailey Bird & Warren's new branch along Station Road in Wells.

Wells estate agents hopes to sell to local buyers

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Gary Arlow and his daughter Joely Carter with loaded fries and a cake from their new venture Birdy's Bakehouse.

Food and Drink

Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Lee Carver has closed down his bathroom business to follow his dream and has created East Bilney Fis

Couple realise fishery dream after selling businesses

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon