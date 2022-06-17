Main road to have temporary 30mph speed limit during triathlon

A section of one of Norfolk's busiest roads will have a reduced speed limit while a triathlon takes place.

The limit on the A148 will be temporarily lowered to 30mph at Hillington during the Outlaw Half Holkham on Sunday, July 3.

It will be reduced over a distance of 300 metres, from a point 75m south-west of the B1440 Sandringham Road junction to a point 275m north-east of the same junction.

The traffic order will remain in effect for a period of eight hours from 5am to 1pm. Emergency and pedestrian access will be maintained.

Restrictions on traffic will only be enforced until normal traffic flow can resume and, where appropriate, temporary suspension of existing traffic orders may be imposed.

A scene from a previous Outlaw Triathlon at Holkham - Credit: OSB Events

Run by OSB Events, the Outlaw Triathlon at Holkham sees competitors swim, cycle and run in the historic grounds of the Holkham Estate.

On-site camping is on offer and a range of running races will take place throughout the weekend, giving the event a festival feel.