'Extremely disappointing' - Fears over loose stones after road repairs
A councillor has branded works to fix a road at the second time of asking as "extremely disappointing" and raised fears about damage to drivers' cars.
People in Fakenham were left disappointed after road surface coating work was recently carried out on Norwich Road, the the second time it has been completed, after earlier this year the area between Parker Drive and Smiths Lane was relaid.
The work was carried out by Kier who are working on behalf of Tarmac.
Back in January, the weather conditions meant that it was not possible to relay the site until temperatures improved.
Concern has been raised by residents and by North Norfolk district councillor, John Rest, who said the work had left loose stone chippings and the potential for dust clouds, along with possible damage to people’s cars.
“Unfortunately the repairs to the surface of Norwich Road earlier in the year were unsatisfactory, causing great concern for residents around safety and vehicle damage,” he said.
“Considering the amount of machinery and personnel that turned up to carry out the works the end result is extremely disappointing.
“Once again the pavements have not been swept afterwards and therefore are dangerous to use in some places.”
A spokesperson from Norfolk County Council said: “Work to surface dress Norwich Road was successfully carried out two weeks ago.
“As is expected with this type of work, there were some loose chippings on the road and nearby pavements which are regularly swept away after the work is completed.
“In dry conditions, there is also an increased chance that some dust will be kicked up by passing vehicles but this should be alleviated by the forecasted wet weather.”
A spokesperson for Tarmac added: “We are committed to working alongside the council and our supply chain and continue to monitor the work.
"Ensuring minimal disruption to the public remains a priority and we can confirm that the road remains open, with advisory signage in place.”
Tom Fitzpatrick, Norfolk county councillor for Fakenham, said: “I’m in liaison with the county council’s engineer and as promised I am making sure it is done to an acceptable standard.
“If you have any concerns with the roads, please contact me directly.”
