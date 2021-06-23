Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Traffic & Travel

'Extremely disappointing' - Fears over loose stones after road repairs

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 8:34 AM June 23, 2021    Updated: 8:38 AM June 23, 2021
A junction in Fakenham

Residents were left unsatisfied after another round of road works were carried out on Norwich Road, between Parker Drive and Smiths Lane (pictured). - Credit: Google Maps

A councillor has branded works to fix a road at the second time of asking as "extremely disappointing" and raised fears about damage to drivers' cars.

People in Fakenham were left disappointed after road surface coating work was recently carried out on Norwich Road, the the second time it has been completed, after earlier this year the area between Parker Drive and Smiths Lane was relaid.

The work was carried out by Kier who are working on behalf of Tarmac.

Back in January, the weather conditions meant that it was not possible to relay the site until temperatures improved.

Councillor John Rest. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

North Norfolk district councillor, John Rest

Concern has been raised by residents and by North Norfolk district councillor, John Rest, who said the work had left loose stone chippings and the potential for dust clouds, along with possible damage to people’s cars.

“Unfortunately the repairs to the surface of Norwich Road earlier in the year were unsatisfactory, causing great concern for residents around safety and vehicle damage,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“Considering the amount of machinery and personnel that turned up to carry out the works the end result is extremely disappointing.

“Once again the pavements have not been swept afterwards and therefore are dangerous to use in some places.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Hot property - Homes selling just days after being on market
  2. 2 Town police fighting spate of youngsters climbing on rooftops
  3. 3 Big C appeal for help in market town shops
  1. 4 Tributes paid to woman who was her village's heartbeat
  2. 5 Nick Knowles joins outcry as Norfolk police told to close Twitter accounts
  3. 6 Mystery over Black Death gold coins found in Norfolk
  4. 7 Pub is back, with new menu and brand, after closure fears
  5. 8 Electrified classical concert coming to Nelson's church
  6. 9 'Extremely disappointing' - Fears over loose stones after road repairs
  7. 10 Why your phone might warn you of a 'terror attack' today

A spokesperson from Norfolk County Council said: “Work to surface dress Norwich Road was successfully carried out two weeks ago.

“As is expected with this type of work, there were some loose chippings on the road and nearby pavements which are regularly swept away after the work is completed.

“In dry conditions, there is also an increased chance that some dust will be kicked up by passing vehicles but this should be alleviated by the forecasted wet weather.”

A spokesperson for Tarmac added: “We are committed to working alongside the council and our supply chain and continue to monitor the work.

"Ensuring minimal disruption to the public remains a priority and we can confirm that the road remains open, with advisory signage in place.”

North Norfolk District Council leader Tom FitzPatrick.

Norfolk county councillor for Fakenham, Tom FitzPatrick - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Tom Fitzpatrick, Norfolk county councillor for Fakenham, said: “I’m in liaison with the county council’s engineer and as promised I am making sure it is done to an acceptable standard.

“If you have any concerns with the roads, please contact me directly.”

  • Have you been affected by the works? Let us know by emailing reporter Aaron McMillan on aaron.mcmillan@archant.co.uk
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Odin Events are bringing the UK adventure trail to the Raynham Estate near Fakenham from July 24 through to the end of August

Dragons and dinosaurs to feature at new adventure trail opening in Norfolk

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Work is currently ongoing at WaffleOpolis on Norwich Street in Fakenham. 

'A soft spot for it' - Owner of WaffleOpolis coming back to Fakenham

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Emma Bunn with her son Riley. 

Boy, 13, praised after rescuing railway sign from river

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Carl Dancaster and Donna Allen opened Verus Amor barbers and ladies salon on the Kipton Wood estate in West Raynham

'Wouldn't change it for the world' - Barber and salon owners reflect on...

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus