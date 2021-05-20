Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Person in hospital after crash at accident blackspot

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:42 PM May 20, 2021   
Police were called following a crash on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Photo: James Bass

All three Emergency services were called to Dereham Road crossroads with the B1146 in Hempton on May 20 to a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A person is in hospital after a crash involving three vehicles at an accident blackspot.

Emergency services were called to Dereham Road crossroads with the B1146 in Hempton on Thursday, May 20 to a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

Two ambulances and three rapid response vehicles attended the scene. With one patient being transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Two Fakenham appliances used enhanced hydraulic rescue equipment to free one person from the vehicle. Fire crews also made vehicles and the surrounding area safe.

The collision comes 24 hours after Norfolk County Council revealed the potential new layout of the junction, which would see the current crossroads replaced with a new roundabout and new and improved paths and crossings for pedestrians.

You may also want to watch:

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Simon Daykin, Director at Wells Maltings

'People have missed us' - Wells reopens further as restrictions ease

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Beth Suckling, a student at the University Technical College Norfolk, chaired a virtual panel of engineers.

Fakenham student chairs international energy panel

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
William Weston, also known as Willie, owner of WJ Shellfish.

'Just like the old days' - Traders say market is bouncing back

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Police attend traffic accident at Postwick. Picture: James Bass

Norfolk Live

Traffic delays after accident partially blocks A148

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus