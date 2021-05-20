Person in hospital after crash at accident blackspot

Published: 6:42 PM May 20, 2021

All three Emergency services were called to Dereham Road crossroads with the B1146 in Hempton on May 20 to a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A person is in hospital after a crash involving three vehicles at an accident blackspot.

Emergency services were called to Dereham Road crossroads with the B1146 in Hempton on Thursday, May 20 to a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

Two ambulances and three rapid response vehicles attended the scene. With one patient being transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Two Fakenham appliances used enhanced hydraulic rescue equipment to free one person from the vehicle. Fire crews also made vehicles and the surrounding area safe.

The collision comes 24 hours after Norfolk County Council revealed the potential new layout of the junction, which would see the current crossroads replaced with a new roundabout and new and improved paths and crossings for pedestrians.