Resurfacing work begins on A1067 carriageway
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
Overnight work to resurface a road has begun outside Fakenham.
Routine maintenance work has started to resurface the carriageway on the A1067, Norwich Road in Guist, between The Swan and Foulsham Road junction.
The work will involve taking up and replacing the old and worn out carriageway and replacing it with a new smooth surface, and reinstatement of existing road markings.
The works are to be undertaken overnight between 7.30pm and 7am.
Overnight the stretch of road will be closed, with a fully signed official diversion route in place.
You may also want to watch:
A Norfolk County Council spokesman said access to properties, and for pedestrians, will be maintained at all times.
The road closure time takes into account the time it takes for the new surface to harden so once the road is opened each day it will be ready for use.
Most Read
- 1 'Best thing we’ve done' - Couple among first to move into new homes
- 2 Hot property - Homes selling just days after being on market
- 3 'Extremely disappointing' - Fears over loose stones after road repairs
- 4 Pub is back, with new menu and brand, after closure fears
- 5 Travellers camped at garden centre car park
- 6 Town police fighting spate of youngsters climbing on rooftops
- 7 Big C appeal for help in market town shops
- 8 Nick Knowles joins outcry as Norfolk police told to close Twitter accounts
- 9 Tributes paid to woman who was her village's heartbeat
- 10 'A soft spot for it' - Owner of WaffleOpolis coming back to Fakenham
To help minimise disruption for residents, the noisiest parts will be carried out before 11pm.
The work should be completed within eight days, weather permitting, having started on June 21.