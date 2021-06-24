Resurfacing work begins on A1067 carriageway

Published: 8:19 AM June 24, 2021

Overnight work to resurface a road has begun outside Fakenham.

Routine maintenance work has started to resurface the carriageway on the A1067, Norwich Road in Guist, between The Swan and Foulsham Road junction.

The work will involve taking up and replacing the old and worn out carriageway and replacing it with a new smooth surface, and reinstatement of existing road markings.

The works are to be undertaken overnight between 7.30pm and 7am.

Overnight the stretch of road will be closed, with a fully signed official diversion route in place.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said access to properties, and for pedestrians, will be maintained at all times.

The road closure time takes into account the time it takes for the new surface to harden so once the road is opened each day it will be ready for use.

To help minimise disruption for residents, the noisiest parts will be carried out before 11pm.

The work should be completed within eight days, weather permitting, having started on June 21.