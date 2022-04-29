Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Two injured as car rolls in crash near Fakenham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:47 PM April 29, 2022
Two people have been injured after a car rolled over on Dunton Road near Fakenham.

Two people have been injured after a car rolled over on Dunton Road near Fakenham. - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been injured following a crash near Fakenham which saw a car roll on to its roof following a collision with a van.

The crash happened just after 2.30pm on Dunton Road in the village of Dunton, near Fakenham.

There were heavy delays on the A148 close to the turn-off for Dunton Road.

One man suffered minor head injuries, while another suffered neck and back injuries.

The severity of the second person's injuries is not currently known.

Both lanes of Dunton Road were closed following the incident, however these have now been cleared and reopened.

Fire and ambulance crews were also in attendance.

