Wells roads to close for charity quadrathlon challenge

Andrew Fitchett

Published: 5:30 AM June 17, 2022
People taking part in the Norfolk Superhero quadrathlon. Supplied by: Norfolk Superhero Challenge

People taking part in the Norfolk Superhero quadrathlon. Supplied by: Norfolk Superhero Challenge - Credit: Archant

A busy north Norfolk road will shut this weekend while a road race takes place.

The A149 Wells Road will shut from 8am to 4pm on Saturday, June 18, while the Norfolk Superhero Challenge takes place at Burnham Overy Staithe.

The whole of East Harbour Way will also close while the race - a quadrathlon - takes place.

Norfolk County Council confirmed the closure for the event, which will see competitors take on a gruelling 58-mile race to Holkham for The Holt Youth Project.

The challenge will see people start from Gun Hill to the quay at Burnham Overy Staithe with the incoming tide for a one-mile swim, before jumping into a kayak for a four-mile leg of the challenge.

Once out of the water, a 45-mile bike ride awaits them, The RQ Capital, a circular route on North Norfolk's most scenic roads. This will take them around to Holkham, where they will face the final eight miles on foot, running across tracks, sand, mud and marsh to the finish.

