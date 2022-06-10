Prices and start date revealed for new Holkham bus service

The electric bus, which is replacing the Wells Harbour Railway is launching next month - Credit: Supplied by Holkham Estate

A new seaside bus service which will replace a much loved railway line is set to start serving customers from July.

The new service is replacing Wells' Harbour Railway, which announced its closure last year.

Now, Holkham Estate, which runs the service, has announced more details about the two buses which will replace it.

The main bus will be fully electric – the first of this particular kind in the UK – providing a transport solution which the estate says is pioneering and sustainable, in recognition of how important this will become between now and 2030.

The new transport is replacing the town's harbour railway, which announced its closure last year.

The electric bus will lower to kerb height with an access ramp to accommodate accessibility needs.

The second bus is a 1951 Leyland Tiger – a vintage open-top bus that started its life transporting visitors around the Channel Islands – which will accompany the service on high days and holidays.

The Leyland Tiger will add additional capacity and a memorable experience, recognising how much the Wells Harbour Railway was loved.

The bus was recently displayed at Pinewoods Holiday Parks Jubilee celebrations.

Holkham also confirmed that dogs will be allowed on board both buses.

An open-top bus will join the electric bus on the busiest summer days.

In future years, the service will run from April to October, connecting the town and beach – operating a route from the football club car park to the roundabout at the beach end of Beach Road.

There will be no return fares, with a single ticket only on offer.

It will cost £2 to use the bus or £1 for under-16s. Card payments will be accepted.

The service will remain flexible to accommodate demand and weather conditions, rather than following a set timetable.

A spokesman for Holkham said: “We hope the new bus service will allow everyone to reach the beach and town safely, especially important during school holidays when Wells Beach Car Park is full by mid-morning.

“We look forward to welcoming you, your family and friends on board."

Gary and Alison Brecknell, who ran the Wells railway for 21 years, announced it closure last May.

They said it was "with huge regret and very much sadness" that the railway would have to be removed from the land before the end of their current 10-year lease.