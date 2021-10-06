Road closures in Wells due to sea defence testing

Published: 4:38 PM October 6, 2021

Road closures will be in place between Freeman Street and The Quay on Thursday - Credit: Google Maps

Roads will be closed in Wells on Thursday to allow for sea defence testing in the town.

There will be no access between Freeman Street and The Quay from 5am to 11am on October 7.

Traffic will be able to access Beach Road from Freeman Street.

The East Anglian branch of the Environment Agency is carrying out routine testing of the winching mechanism at the Wells Gate flood defence.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: "The tests are part of our normal training that we conduct every year in the Wells area to ensure the flood gate mechanisms are working correctly.

"The tests and training will be carried out by our operations team in order to ensure everything is working properly ahead of winter when flooding is more likely.

"Our operations staff will also be trained to ensure they are prepared in case of any incident response."