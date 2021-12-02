Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Tree planted in honour of vaccine volunteers

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:40 PM December 2, 2021
Volunteers alongside Mayor for Fakenham, Gilly Foortse, at the tree planting ceremony at the surgery. 

Volunteers alongside Mayor for Fakenham, Gilly Foortse, at the tree planting ceremony at the surgery. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The volunteers of Fakenham Medical Practice’s vaccine program have seen their legacy cemented.

The team who has been volunteering since January gathered at the surgery on December 2 to see an Amelanchier tree planted in honour of their thousands of hours of effort.

The tree ceremony follows them being awarded the mayor’s award earlier this year.

Mayor for Fakenham, Gilly Foortse, speaks with volunteers at the tree planting ceremony.  

Mayor for Fakenham, Gilly Foortse, speaks with volunteers at the tree planting ceremony. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Mayor for Fakenham Gilly Foortse was there to watch the tree, which was donated by the town’s garden centre, planted.

“On behalf of Fakenham and the surrounding towns, thank you all for your wonderful efforts,” she said.

One of their longest-serving volunteers put the soil over the tree.

Tim Colman, an administrator on the vaccine team, and one of their longest-serving volunteers put the soil over the tree. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Tim Colman, an administrator on the team, and one of their longest-serving volunteers planted the tree.

They had planned for there to be a plaque next to the tree, instead, this will be placed on a bench that hundreds of people have sat on after their jabs.

Their the mayor’s Community Volunteer Award alongside the Amelanchier tree.

Their the mayor’s Community Volunteer Award alongside the Amelanchier tree. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Sarah Buchan chief executive at the practice added: “We could not have done it without them."

