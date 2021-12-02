Tree planted in honour of vaccine volunteers
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
The volunteers of Fakenham Medical Practice’s vaccine program have seen their legacy cemented.
The team who has been volunteering since January gathered at the surgery on December 2 to see an Amelanchier tree planted in honour of their thousands of hours of effort.
The tree ceremony follows them being awarded the mayor’s award earlier this year.
Mayor for Fakenham Gilly Foortse was there to watch the tree, which was donated by the town’s garden centre, planted.
“On behalf of Fakenham and the surrounding towns, thank you all for your wonderful efforts,” she said.
Tim Colman, an administrator on the team, and one of their longest-serving volunteers planted the tree.
They had planned for there to be a plaque next to the tree, instead, this will be placed on a bench that hundreds of people have sat on after their jabs.
Sarah Buchan chief executive at the practice added: “We could not have done it without them."