Town to mourn well-known firefighter
A funeral service is planned for a fireman who served a market town and beyond for three decades.
There will be a procession through Fakenham's town centre as part of the service for retained firefighter Michael Arlow, who died on January 20 age 81.
His funeral will take place on February 10 at Cromer Crematorium, and the procession will pass through Fakenham Market Place at 12.15pm.
Best known as Paddy around the market town, Mr Arlow's coffin will be carried on a Volvo pump engine, in respect to the more than 29 years based at Fakenham Fire Station.
A standard bearer will lead the procession and his pallbearers will be six firefighters in dress uniform.
No flowers are asked for but donations for Fakenham's Rosemary Rooms dementia support group may be sent to Gowards Funeral Services, Bridge Street, Fakenham, NR21 9AY or via www.gowardsfuneralservices.co.uk.
A webcast of the service will be available, call 01328 862686 for more.
