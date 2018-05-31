Search

'A friend to everybody' - Tributes to Norfolk milkman after cancer battle

PUBLISHED: 16:09 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 02 March 2020

Norfolk milkman and newspaper delivery, Shaun Dade. Picture - Sue Burch

Archant

"If we could all be a little more like Sean, the world would be a better place."

That was the message as tributes to a much-loved Norfolk milkman revealed how much joy and support his daily deliveries brought to a community.

Shaun Dade, 51, from Stanfield, passed away in February following a 14-week fight against cancer.

Mr Dade ran a milk and newspaper delivery service, but only after his diagnosis did the extent of his community work come to light.

Described as a quiet and unassuming man with a great sense of humour, who was very genuine and really cared about people, Mr Dade bought the round when he was 20, using a loan from his mum and dad.

According to his mother, Sue Burch, he did not miss a day on the job in 30 years, not even to have a honeymoon or snow day.

Along with his deliveries, Mr Dade would put people's wheelie bins out and bring them in, post letters, read letters to people, change light bulbs, clean windows, check people's heating and much more.

Mrs Burch said: "It seems a silly thing to say but it's almost as if he put all of the people that he looked after over the years above everything else.

"He was just a friend to everybody. People would ask him 'would you mind doing this?' and it was never a problem. He was generous with his time."

After Shaun was diagnosed in October 2019, his family and friends brought leaflets to people on his round to let people know that Shaun would not be working.

They started in the morning and did not finish until 4pm, as people reacted to the news.

Upon hearing of his illness, he received over 300 get well cards, his Christmas presents and all his customers paid their account off, adding a bit on top to support him.

Mrs Burch said: "He sent me to this lady who said when she found out what his diagnosis was she started to cry.

"I said he's the unlucky one. He'd have his surgery and he'll be fine. That's what we thought at the time anyway."

