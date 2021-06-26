Warm tributes to much-loved man 'who was there for everyone'

Published: 6:23 AM June 26, 2021

Tributes have been paid to the man who had time for everybody in his village.

Kaine Jerram from Worstead died on June 10 following a heart attack. Friends and family are now raising money for his funeral.

Mr Jerram was born in Grimsby on December 20, 1973. Both his parents suffered from polio as children and were suffering from post-polio syndrome. His mother, Jennifer, was even told she would most likely never have children because of her condition.

The 47-year-old spent his youth in Immingham, before moving to London when he was a teenager. Whilst in the capital, he became bar manager in a number of Wetherspoons. He also spent some time living in Benidorm, in a similar role.

In the late 90s, his parents moved to Norfolk, and he followed.

Mr Jerram met his partner, Chris Clemenson-Smith in Stalham in 2005, before moving to Worstead into their "forever bungalow."

Mr Clemenson-Smith described how he was best known in the village.

“He was known by just about everyone in the village, stopping people in the street for a good natter, ending in a trademark massive cuddle,” he said.

“If you speak to these people they will tell you how Kaine just made their day with these meetings, always cheering them up if they were feeling down. He was always there to help anyone out, whether you were a friend or a complete stranger.”

During the pandemic, he found it difficult when he was unable to hug people and express his love for them, which sadly had a negative impact on his mental health. Alongside this, he also had issues with his heart, suffering from ischemic heart disease.

He was waiting for an appointment with a specialist to help tackle this, but sadly he never made it to the appointment.

He suffered a fatal heart attack on June 10, despite paramedics and air ambulance best efforts to keep him alive. Mr Clemenson Smith thanked them for all they did.

They are now raising money towards the funeral, dubbed his final fishing trip, as that was a hobby of his that helped his wellbeing over the years. Any additional funds raised will be donated to the air ambulance.

