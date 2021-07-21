Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Video

First look at adventure trail ahead of opening

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:27 PM July 21, 2021   
The Ackerman family enjoying the Adventure Trail in Lady Ferrer's Wood, East Raynham. Picture: Danie

The Ackerman family enjoying the Adventure Trail in Lady Ferrer's Wood, East Raynham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

From pirates to dinosaurs, and a dragon in between, take a first look at a new adventure trail opening near Fakenham this weekend.

We got a preview of the UK Adventure Trails new attraction at Lady Ferrers’ Wood in Raynham before it opens to the public on July 24.

The woodland walk, organised by Odin Events, is a bit different to your traditional Norfolk walk with something new hiding around every tree, with fantastic beings and magical creatures for families to discover.

The Ackerman family enjoying the Adventure Trail in Lady Ferrer's Wood, East Raynham. Picture: Danie

The Ackerman family enjoying the Adventure Trail in Lady Ferrer's Wood, East Raynham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Plus, it’s the first time that Odin Events have brought the trail to the region, and the first time Raynham have opened Lady Ferrers’ Wood to the public.

From dragons and dinosaurs to pirates and aliens, eagle-eyed adventurers can spot more than 80 characters nestling in the woods, with six themed zones to wander through.

At just under 1.2km, the trail is the perfect length for little legs and usually takes between 45 and 60 minutes to complete.

The Ackerman family enjoying the Adventure Trail in Lady Ferrer's Wood, East Raynham. Picture: Danie

The Ackerman family enjoying the Adventure Trail in Lady Ferrer's Wood, East Raynham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

With so many things to look out for, there’s no danger of children getting bored, and each intrepid explorer will receive a trail booklet to keep track of what has been spotted in the woods.

Most Read

  1. 1 7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
  2. 2 Swimmer lucky to be alive after almost getting swept out to sea
  3. 3 Free lunch offer for mystery man who paid for woman's Lidl shopping
  1. 4 Garden club hope members 'turn up in force' as annual show returns
  2. 5 Man clung to last buoy in harbour to avoid being swept out to sea
  3. 6 'Hail the size of broad beans' - Thunderstorms hit parts of Norfolk
  4. 7 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff
  5. 8 Sea cadets group calls for volunteers
  6. 9 'He shouldn't be getting abuse' - Fakenham pubs react to landlord's vax stance
  7. 10 I don't fear change in north Norfolk - just keep what makes it special

Bethyn Barrass, from Odin Events, said: “We can’t wait to open at Raynham Estate this Saturday and we’re really looking forward to welcoming lots of Norfolk explorers to our woodland sculpture trail this summer.”

Bethyn Barrass, Director of Odin Events, at the new Adventure Trail in Lady Ferrer's Wood, East Rayn

Bethyn Barrass, Director of Odin Events, at the new Adventure Trail in Lady Ferrer's Wood, East Raynham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

“It’s a truly stunning spot of Norfolk woodland and we’re adding lots of interesting sculptures to make it a woodland walk with a difference, which we hope people of all ages will thoroughly enjoy.”

Although the majority of coronavirus restrictions have been eased, after July 19, the trial will still be acting as if we are still in stage two of the roadmap.

The Ackerman family enjoying the Adventure Trail in Lady Ferrer's Wood, East Raynham. Picture: Danie

The Ackerman family enjoying the Adventure Trail in Lady Ferrer's Wood, East Raynham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tickets must be pre-booked online, and each family booking will set off at five-minute intervals to allow for social distancing; giving everyone the time and space they need to spot each sculpture and snap lots of fun photos. 

Odin Events say they would much rather people have a nice time and feel comfortable knowing they will have plenty of space to enjoy time together outdoors.

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight-year-old Poppy Jones admires a 1952 Plymouth on show at the Reepham Classic Car Festival. Pict

Classic car and bike show cancelled due to Covid

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to the A1066 east of Thetford after a two-car crash.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Injured treated at scene as two-car crash shuts main road

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Sacha Beales, owner of Drip Drop Bake Stop.

From Facebook to market favourite - the rise of Drip Drop Bake Stop

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Carsten Lund and Susan Sands have taken over the Lifeboat Inn in Wells. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Former Wells pub and B&B could be transformed into home

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus