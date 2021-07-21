First look at adventure trail ahead of opening

Video

Published: 12:27 PM July 21, 2021

From pirates to dinosaurs, and a dragon in between, take a first look at a new adventure trail opening near Fakenham this weekend.

We got a preview of the UK Adventure Trails new attraction at Lady Ferrers’ Wood in Raynham before it opens to the public on July 24.

The woodland walk, organised by Odin Events, is a bit different to your traditional Norfolk walk with something new hiding around every tree, with fantastic beings and magical creatures for families to discover.

The Ackerman family enjoying the Adventure Trail in Lady Ferrer's Wood, East Raynham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Plus, it’s the first time that Odin Events have brought the trail to the region, and the first time Raynham have opened Lady Ferrers’ Wood to the public.

From dragons and dinosaurs to pirates and aliens, eagle-eyed adventurers can spot more than 80 characters nestling in the woods, with six themed zones to wander through.

At just under 1.2km, the trail is the perfect length for little legs and usually takes between 45 and 60 minutes to complete.

With so many things to look out for, there’s no danger of children getting bored, and each intrepid explorer will receive a trail booklet to keep track of what has been spotted in the woods.

Bethyn Barrass, from Odin Events, said: “We can’t wait to open at Raynham Estate this Saturday and we’re really looking forward to welcoming lots of Norfolk explorers to our woodland sculpture trail this summer.”

Bethyn Barrass, Director of Odin Events, at the new Adventure Trail in Lady Ferrer's Wood, East Raynham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

“It’s a truly stunning spot of Norfolk woodland and we’re adding lots of interesting sculptures to make it a woodland walk with a difference, which we hope people of all ages will thoroughly enjoy.”

Although the majority of coronavirus restrictions have been eased, after July 19, the trial will still be acting as if we are still in stage two of the roadmap.

Tickets must be pre-booked online, and each family booking will set off at five-minute intervals to allow for social distancing; giving everyone the time and space they need to spot each sculpture and snap lots of fun photos.

Odin Events say they would much rather people have a nice time and feel comfortable knowing they will have plenty of space to enjoy time together outdoors.