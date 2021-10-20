Why were barriers blocking these town centre benches?

Published: 1:14 PM October 20, 2021

Those seeking a seat in Fakenham’s marketplace last week were met with red barriers over four benches residing in the area. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A cluster of town centre benches were blocked off suddenly so they could be re-stained, it has been revealed.

Those looking for a place to sit in Fakenham Market Place were left with achey feet last week after being confronted with red barriers around four benches.

Work was being carried by Dylan Pym, a fine-furniture designer based in Suffolk who was staining the benches to preserve the wood.

Mr Pym created two new benches last year using a specialist method of curing and bending wood known as steam bending.

The pieces of wood are joined together by their shape alone, which can be further moulded, negating the need for excess scrap or the inclusion of wood glues.

Last year, the designer, who has 27 years' experience in the trade, estimated there are less than 15 steam benders currently active in the UK.

The benches were originally created by a woodworker named Robert Kilvington, commissioned for Fakenham’s regeneration scheme to reflect the medieval town’s history.