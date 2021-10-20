Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Why were barriers blocking these town centre benches?

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:14 PM October 20, 2021   
Those seeking a seat in Fakenham’s market place last week were met with red barriers over four benches residing in the area.

Those seeking a seat in Fakenham’s marketplace last week were met with red barriers over four benches residing in the area. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A cluster of town centre benches were blocked off suddenly so they could be re-stained, it has been revealed. 

Those looking for a place to sit in Fakenham Market Place were left with achey feet last week after being confronted with red barriers around four benches. 

Work was being carried by Dylan Pym, a fine-furniture designer based in Suffolk who was staining the benches to preserve the wood.

Dylan Pym, a fine furniture designer based in Suffolk, who was staining the benches to preserve the wood.

The reason behind their closure was because work was being carried out by Dylan Pym, a fine furniture designer based in Suffolk, who was staining the benches to preserve the wood. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Mr Pym created two new benches last year using a specialist method of curing and bending wood known as steam bending.

The pieces of wood are joined together by their shape alone, which can be further moulded, negating the need for excess scrap or the inclusion of wood glues.

You may also want to watch:

Last year, the designer, who has 27 years' experience in the trade, estimated there are less than 15 steam benders currently active in the UK.

The benches were originally created by a woodworker named Robert Kilvington, commissioned for Fakenham’s regeneration scheme to reflect the medieval town’s history.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
  2. 2 Met Office issues warning for thunderstorms in Norfolk
  3. 3 Fakenham's Salvation Army forms two new groups
  1. 4 Application for eight new Fakenham homes is scrapped
  2. 5 950-home bid takes step forward after £7m developer contribution agreed
  3. 6 Jewels from the north - 10 migratory birds heading our way this winter
  4. 7 The most popular baby names in Norfolk in 2020 are revealed
  5. 8 Popular beach wheelchairs to roll out across north Norfolk
  6. 9 Farm enjoying another bumper year for pumpkin picking
  7. 10 Crews called to blaze on boat in Wells Harbour
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teresa Haughey, owner of Ostrich Concierge on Oak Street in Fakenham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Owners turn former deli into concierge business

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Jayne Reeve was at her friend’s house in Stibbard on October 13 when they discovered the baby barn owl in the bushes.

Friends rescue baby barn owl who fell from tree

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The office at 7A Norwich Road, Fakenham, could be transformed into a tattoo studio

Plans could see office transformed into tattoo parlour

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Kaiden Griffin (4) volunteered his services to cut Lauren Lawton's hair to raise money for poorly ch

Mum pays tribute to 'everyone's sunshine' Kaiden, eight

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon