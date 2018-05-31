'Unsafe' bridge on footpath closed to walkers

A broken one-plank bridge on a footpath in north Norfolk has been closed to walkers until further notice.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said that rotten structural timbers had been identifioed during an inspection.

The age of the pedestrian timber footbridge on the public right of way route in Burnham Thorpe is unknown, and a council spokesman said there were no figures showing how many people used it.

A spokesman said: "Following a recent routine inspection of the pedestrian timber footbridge on Public Right of Way (PROW) route 'Burnham Thorpe-FP9/FP10' we identified structural timbers that are rotten which means that we have to temporarily close the bridge as it is unsafe to use.

"Until repairs can be carried out to the bridge, the route can still be used on a 'to the bridge and back' basis only. The county council thanks people for their patience during this necessary bridge closure."