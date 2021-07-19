Vaccine volunteers thank businesses for 'undiluted' support

Published: 3:30 PM July 19, 2021

Marshalls at the exit door at the Fakenham Medical Practice's vaccine centre, Nigel Allen, left, and Terry Davies, sanitise hands and check patient Martin Fenwick feels alright after having the vaccine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The volunteers from the Fakenham coronavirus vaccine centre have paid tribute to the businesses from across the town who have helped them.

The centre, at Fakenham Medical Practice, has administered 30,121 vaccines as of July 8, comprising 17,053 people who have had their first dose and 13,068 who have had both.

Terry Davies, who has been at the centre since it started in January, was full of praise for a number of businesses, both national and town-based.

Marshall Terry Davies, right, escorts patient Emilia Riseborough and her dad, Barry, to their car as Emilia didn't feel well after her vaccine at the Fakenham Medical Practice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“All these businesses are Fakenham based, their support is and has been massive and undiluted, and for some ongoing,” he said.

Across the last six months, the centre has had a number of challenges.

You may also want to watch:

When he first started it was cold, wet and dark on late clinics. After a week, one of the first issues they had was when patients got to the rear door in the dark it was not lit up, and it was virtually impossible to see anything.

Mr Davis then took it upon himself to ask local supermarkets for any help, including Morrisons - Credit: Archant

“I approached Fakenham Tool Centre’s Cindy Futter who did not hesitate in sending a van round with loads of floodlights and extension leads which were a massive help on late winter evenings, it was less dangerous and patients could now see where they were walking,” Mr Davis said.

The volunteers were battling the conditions, as rain, wind and snow battered the region. Mr Davis then took it upon himself to ask local supermarkets for any help.

The team of vaccine volunteers at Fakenham Medical Practice. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

He spoke to Morrisons, Nicki Briers and Beth Whiteside (champions of the store), Sara Sayer at Tesco and Gordon Watson, Lidl’s manager.

“All three stores have been brilliant especially Tesco and Morrisons with their ongoing support and at least fortnightly gift parcels for our army,” he said.

Help continued to pour in from across the town.

Staff from Fakenham’s Original Factory Shop, with the white shirts they have donated to keep staff at the medical practice's vaccination hub stay cool this summer. - Credit: Fakenham’s Original Factory Shop

The Original Factory Shop donated brollies, and later polo shirts for when the weather did improve.

Steward Safety Supplies supplied them with safety signs for their back door, along with printing on the back of their shirts, and high vis for people to wear.

Isobella Griffith Thompson, from Jungle Signs, created a sign for the car park to stop people from beeping their horns unless they needed help from a volunteer.

Martin Turner, from Fakenham Garden Centre, donated a bench for their patients, and Amanda Swann, from Kinnertons, donated treats in the form of chocolates and vouchers for use in their shop in Millers walk.