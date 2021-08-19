Village celebrates after finally holding postponed VE Day party

Published: 10:49 AM August 19, 2021

A villager has shared her delight after her community finally held a VE Day party which had been delayed by the pandemic after being agreed upon in 2019.

Vyv Mathews is part of the Sculthorpe village hall committee, which planned to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day last year.

Unfortunately due to Covid the committee had to cancel plans for its traditional street party, which would have been a nod to how people would have celebrated back in 1945.

On August 14 this year the party finally went ahead after the restrictions which shackled organisers were eased.

The day was full of entertainment and, starting at 3pm, it featured a children's disco, a 40s singer, a hog roast and the Fakenham Ukes. Organisers also held best-dressed competitions for both adults and children.

Vyv Mathews is part of the Sculthorpe village hall committee. - Credit: Vyv Mathews

Once Mrs Matthews knew lockdown restrictions were going to be eased she rebooked everything, getting organised early so she could confirm plans before people became booked up.

The original plan, though, to close off the bottom half of Moor Lane where the village hall is and put tables down the road, was replaced with a party at the village hall instead, with tables in the car park.

Plans for the event, thought up by Mrs Matthews and backed by the committee, were originally decided upon in 2019, with bookings made and a road closure applied for.

One of the children competing in the fancy dress competition. - Credit: Vyv Matthews

Despite the disappointment of not going ahead with the original plan, Mrs Matthews was delighted they managed to host an event.

“To be honest, I think to have anything was a huge success because it was so nice just to have it in the end regardless of the format, we all needed to have the village come together to celebrate," she said.

“It was devastating but there was not a lot we could do as we had to shut the hall, even if it was a street party we could not do it because of the number of people that wanted to come along.

“It was brilliant, everyone seemed to really enjoy it and there was a lovely atmosphere, it was just so happy and friendly."