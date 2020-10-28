Search

Virtual Christmas lights switch-on event wants your messages

PUBLISHED: 07:31 28 October 2020

Crowds gathered to watch the Fakenham Christmas light switch on Picture:Archant

Organisers of a town’s virtual Christmas lights switch-on are appealing for people to be a part of the celebration.

Following the cancellation of the usual Christmas lights switch-on event, Active Fakenham wants to bring together the town’s people, clubs, school and businesses to celebrate this festive season.

The community group’s programme on November 26 will include music, interviews and seasonal messages, broadcast online.

There will be a mix of pre-recorded films and live content, ending with a countdown to the big switch-on.

There are lots of ways to be involved including sending in your own messages and music clips to feature in the programme, or volunteering to help the team on the day. Active Fakenham will have a film team set up to film messages on October 30 and 31.

For more information, contact Richard Crook, richard@activefakenham.org.uk

