Virtual Christmas light switch on events promises music, drama and Father Christmas
PUBLISHED: 12:43 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 20 November 2020
Archant
A virtual Christmas light switch-on event has over 50 contributions for their live stream.
Active Fakenham chairman, Richard Crook, along with Andy Cooper, Adam Gooch and volunteers have arranged the online event on November 26 to replace the cancelled switch-on event in the market town.
Sixty organisations, clubs and businesses have contributed videos to the virtual event, which promises music, drama, greetings, messages and a countdown to the lights switch, as well as the appearance of Father Christmas himself.
Chairman for Active Fakenham, Richard Crook said: “This is more than a local Christmas show and is not designed to replicate the usual event – it is something different.
“It showcases many of the different aspects of Fakenham and looks back at some of the events over the year.”
The virtual event will be broadcasted from 4pm on the Active Fakenham YouTube channel and through the Active Fakenham website, Facebook and Twitter.
