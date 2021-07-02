Volunteers step up to support town's market with new website

Published: 7:06 PM July 2, 2021

A pair of volunteers who are passionate about their town’s market have stepped up to create a replacement website for it.

Dawn Wakefield from Fakenham, alongside Steve Hall, has created a new website highlighting the market traders at both the council-run market, and the flea market in Millers Walk car park, which both take place on Thursday.

The previous info-website was shut down after the hub was closed last October.

The new website has been created in support of the market and is a collaborative project between Miss Wakefield, and Mr Hall, who runs a local website hosting business, along with support from Richard Crook of Active Fakenham, who offered sponsorship and support.

Dawn Wakefield from Fakenham, alongside Steve Hall, has created a new website highlighting the market traders. - Credit: Keith Osborn

“I did not want all that valuable content to disappear,” Miss Wakefield said.

“Thankfully Steve Hall volunteered to set up a new website just for the market, and we have been working together over the last few weeks to update all the interviews, and add several new ones.

“For me personally it is certainly a ‘labour of love’ and Steve said he really enjoyed working on it too; it’s great to do something for the market which has brought me so much joy over many, many years.”

The website features interviews with all the stallholders, as well as the previous work carried out for the info-site run by Active Fakenham.

She undertook the project five years ago after noticing a fall in attendance.

“I started interviewing market traders, initially as a volunteer writer of a monthly series of articles for Fakenham Sun,” she said.

“My motivation was my own love of market days here, and realising that gradually, at that time, the footfall was reducing, and yet many new people had moved into our expanding town and could well be unaware of the joys of market day.

“I wanted to tell people about the wide range of stalls and high-quality local produce and convey something about its friendly community atmosphere.”

Items on sale at Son of Christie Cheesemonger stall on Fakenham market. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The project will be ongoing and they aim to include any new stalls that appear at the markets regularly.

The new website can be found here.