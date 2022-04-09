Your say: How have you been impacted by the rising cost of living?

We asked people in Fakenham what impact the rising cost of living is having on them - Credit: Aaron McMillan

As the cost of living continues to soar, our reporter Aaron McMillan asked people in Fakenham how it is impacting them.

Brian Earl, 52, from Beetley - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Brian Earl, 52, from Beetley, said: “It will impact me once the energy prices go up. I will also limit the amount of travelling I do due to the cost of fuel."

Michael Thomas, 62, from Hindolveston - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Michael Thomas, 62, from Hindolveston, said: “I run a B&B and, with all the prices going up, I have decided to take early retirement because it does not make sense to keep running it.

"I had to ask myself, is it worth it? Sadly I do not think it is.”

Catherine Gilchrist, 59, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Catherine Gilchrist, 59, from Fakenham, said: “I’m spending less on food and using my car less.

"I am doing more batch cooking so I can make meals last longer and freeze them. I'm also shopping in the reduced section more than I used to.”

Clare Marcson, 40, from Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Clare Marcson, 40, from Fakenham, said: “I am struggling and I am worried about the prices going up.

"I think it is ridiculous the amount they are going up by. I am definitely thinking more before I turn the heating on, in case I run up a bill.”

Marie Banwell, 48, from Wendling - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Marie Banwell, 48, from Wendling, said: “We cannot do anything about the price; it is going up and we are going to have to pay it.”

Julie Kelly, 56, from Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Julie Kelly, 56, from Fakenham, said: “It is not affecting me at the moment, but it will when the price of energy goes up. My husband often has the heating on all day so that is going to make our bill go up.

"We don't know how bad it will affect us, but I can't increase my work hours as I am his carer. Let's just see what happens and take it from there."