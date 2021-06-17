'A soft spot for it' - Owner of WaffleOpolis coming back to Fakenham

Published: 1:38 PM June 17, 2021

Work is currently ongoing at WaffleOpolis on Norwich Street in Fakenham.

The owner of a new dessert takeaway coming to Fakenham said his soft spot for the town brought him back.

Gary Kerr is opening his third WaffleOpolis on Norwich Street in the market town that he spent 12 years trading from his market stall during the Thursday market.

The 47-year-old has fond memories of his time there, which has brought him back.

“I feel like Fakenham does well with the tourists and it gets a lot of visitors," he said.

Work is currently ongoing at WaffleOpolis on Norwich Street in Fakenham.

"Fakenham was very good to me when I was a market trader there so I have a soft spot for it and I've got a feeling it is going to work for me.

“It was a long time ago when I used to sell socks and underwear, I used to go to five towns a week and Fakenham was always my favourite.

“I did my best there despite it being my smallest setup, I had the most fun at it.”

Mr Kerr owns the business alongside his life partner Jaimie Manning. They are hoping to open the takeaway in July, with work currently underway at the old Hays Travel building on Norwich Street.

Co-owner, Jaimie Manning (left) and area manager, Sophie Kerr (right) outside their Downham Market shop.

They specialise in waffles, with a range of products, including bubble waffle, waffle on a stick and waffle balls. With a range of 15 flavoured ice creams and a choice of 30 different toppings, including Belgium chocolate.

They also have a range of milkshakes, with plans to bring a Tango Iceblast machine to their premises in the future.

He only opened his first branch in King’s Lynn in November 2019. With a second being opened in Downham Market in June 2020. They also opened their first restaurant in King’s Lynn, but they shifted their business model into takeaway services as a result of the pandemic. With the restaurant now acting as a hub and training centre.

“It feels great to see the business grow in such a difficult time and shows opportunity is around even during crisis times,” he said.

Work is currently ongoing at WaffleOpolis on Norwich Street in Fakenham, which plans to open in July.

“We adapted very quickly and listened to our customers.

“Our teams’ no surrender attitude and their experience has certainly paid an important role in our early success, along with the fabulous customer support.”