Calls for repair of street sinkhole after water pipe burst

People in a Norfolk village are continuing their calls for the repair of a sinkhole on their street - 73 days since it first appeared.

People on Cleaves Drive in Walsingham reported the hole on June 24, as water from a pipe was seen spraying from the road, breaking a nearby resident’s boiler.

Peter Jackson, resident, has been unable to access his garage since the huge hole opened up - while Peter and Marlene Keeling had to get a replacement boiler and industrial cleaners in after the water hit the boiler on the side of their bungalow.

Mr Jackson said the Norfolk County Council and Anglian Water had passed responsibility for fixing the hole between each other, leading to the hole still being an issue almost 10 weeks after it appeared.

Both the county council and Anglian Water have apologised to residents - and said they are communicating with one another to repair the damage.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “The hole appeared when a water main burst and we are in dialogue with Anglian Water to undertake the required work to repair the road.

“We aim to bring an end to the matter as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for Anglian Water added: “We carried out emergency repairs to our pipework, completing work to fix a burst water main several weeks ago, and are currently in liaison with Highways concerning repairs they now need to complete to the road to make it safe and have it reopened.”

The Keelings thanked Anglian Water for paying the cost of the replacement boiler, and the cleaner who removed “brown sludge” from their kitchen wall.

The couple said the issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible.

“We just need it fixed,” they said.

“We are constantly checking our bungalows for cracks, and we are worried that our home might suffer more damage."

Mr Jackson, also contacted his MP, Jerome Mayhew, about the hole, and is asking for compensation after the lack of response.

“It is a minor detail for me, I have asked for compensation, but I'm not fussed about that, I just want to get the wheels in motion,” Mr Jackson said.

“It is more frustrating for others.

“It wouldn’t be so bad if someone told us, ‘it will be fixed by the end of October’, but we have not heard anything."