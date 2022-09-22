Relief as large sinkhole finally fixed

Peter Jackson has thanked his mp, Jerome Mayhew (insert) for his help in getting a sinkhole in Walsingham repaired - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Submitted

Residents have breathed a sigh of relief after a huge sinkhole on their road was repaired.

Earlier this month, Peter Jackson raised his concern about the hole which appeared outside his bungalow in June on Cleaves Drive in Walsingham, as water from a pipe was seen spraying from the road.

The hole has been repaired by Highways on September 16, with a spokesman for the group saying that they “undertook the backfilling of the void with funding provided by Anglian Water, to ensure that the road and path were safe again and the access re-opened for residents".

Peter Jackson appearing next to the sinkhole in Walsingham before its repair - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Highways then returned to tarmac over the hole on September 20 - meaning Mr Jackson can once again access his garage.

Mr Jackson added that there were 89 days between the hole first appearing and the repair work finishing.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused to customers by a sinkhole on Cleeves Drive in Walsingham.

"We carried out emergency repairs to our pipework completing work to fix a burst water main several weeks ago, and Norfolk County Council’s Highways Department are now working to repair and reopen the road.”

The Walsingham resident has thanked his MP, Jerome Mayhew, as well as this paper, and BBC Radio Norfolk for the support in getting the repair.

The sink hole which appeared in a street in Walsingham in June has now been repaired - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“Seeing the repair is a big relief, as I did not know how far this hole would creep towards my bungalow,” he said.

“I do not believe it would have got sorted without the support of this paper, Radio Norfolk and Mr Mayhew,” he added.

Mr Mayhew also visited Mr Jackson on September 15 to speak to him in person.

Upon seeing the hole repaired, the MP commented: “I am relieved that this sinkhole in Walsingham has now been repaired.

Jerome Mayhew MP visited the site whilst repairs were being undertaken to speak with the engineers, and Mr Jackson, about the sinkhole - Credit: Submitted

“Following discussions with both parties, I am pleased that the repair work was quickly arranged and I have visited Mr Jackson to see the works and to thank him for bringing the matter to my attention.

“Although the works have now been completed, I will be speaking with Anglian Water and Norfolk County Council to understand how we can prevent similar incidents from occurring on highways in Broadland in the future.”